IPL 2023 Schedule: T20 tournament to begin with champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on March 31

The Indian Premier League 2023 will be played from March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The first match will be a night game starting from 7.30 pm IST. The tournament will begin five days after the completion of the inaugural Women's Premier League, which will be played from March 4 to 26.

70 matches will be played in the league stage from March 31 to May 21 across 12 cities.

Guwahati and Dharamsala will also host a few games apart from the 10 regular cities - Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Mohali.

There will be a total of 18 double headers - two matches in a day. Each team will play 7 home and 7 away games.

The 10 teams have been divided into two groups A and B.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have been put in Group A while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

