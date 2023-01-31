WATCH: MS Dhoni smashes massive hits in practice ahead of IPL 2023

MS Dhoni |

MS Dhoni will be playing his final IPL for CSK and the World Cup-winning captain is preparing for a successful last dance with the yellow brigade. The wicketkeeper-batsman is already gearing up to smash the bowlers to all parts of the ground. In a video doing the rounds on soclal media, the former India captain could be seen hitting massive shots in a training session.

Meanwhile, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were spotted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi during Team India's first T20I against New Zealand. Dhoni is considered as one of the greatest Indian cricketers and skippers of all time. In a total of 538 international matches across all formats of the game, Dhoni scored 17,266 runs at an average of 44.96 and a strike rate of 79.07 in 526 innings. Dhoni scored a total of 16 centuries and 108 half-centuries in the sport, with the best individual score of 224. Across all formats, Dhoni has an excellent record as a wicketkeeper, having taken 634 catches and 195 stumpings, which is a total of 829 dismissals. He has the third most dismissals in his cricket career, behind Australian legend Adam Gilchrist (905) and South African great Mark Boucher (998).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)