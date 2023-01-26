WATCH: CSK captain MS Dhoni, with yellow pads on, hits the nets in Ranchi to prepare for IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was once again seen in the nets in his hometown Ranchi where he is currently preparing for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket a few years ago, was seen wearing his yellow CSK pads and having a hit outside what seemed like the Ranchi cricket stadium.

This is the second time the 41-year-old was filmed in the nets this month.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhoni also visited the Indian cricket team's dressing room in the Ranchi stadium ahead of their first T20I against New Zealand.

The former Indian skipper was seen having a chat with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar, among others. He also spoke with the Indian support staff members.

India will take on New Zealand in the first of three T20Is on Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhoni will be seen in action later this year in the IPL 2023 when he returns to lead CSK.

The four-time IPL-winning captain will look to turn the fortunes around for his team this season after failing to make the knockouts for the first time in the league's history in 2022.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)