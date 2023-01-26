From BMW to Ninja, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty receive throttle gifts worth ₹3.50 crore from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli: Report

Indian cricketer KL Rahul, got married to long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty and the pictures reveal the picturesque setting at Suniel Shetty's Bungalow in Khandala.

As per a report in Pinkvilla the celebrity couple received luxurious throttle wedding from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The two former India captains reportedly spent ₹3.50 crore on two swanky presents for Rahul on his big day. Dhoni, gifted him a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth ₹80 lakh, whereas Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma presented KL and Athiya with a BMW, whose price is a shopping ₹2.70 crore.

Read Also Most expensive gifts showered on Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

While the exact models of the vehicles are still not known, it is believed that Dhoni, who is a bike enthusiast and owns several himself, picked a Ninja H2R, whose showroom price in India is ₹79,90,000.

Parents shower luxury as well

Among other luxurious gifts, actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana have gifted the couple with a plush apartment in Mumbai worth ₹50 crore. Actor Salman Khan got them an AUDI worth ₹1.6 crore, while Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor picked out a watch and bracelet worth ₹30 lakh and ₹1.5 crore respectively for Athiya.

Many popular figures from both the film industry and Indian cricket were invited however many could not make it due to their busy schedule.

While Dhoni is currently preparing for the IPL 2023, multiple videos of which have surfaced online, Kohli was playing the ODI series between India and New Zealand. Players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya too were invited but like Kohli, both were serving national duty.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)