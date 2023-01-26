Most expensive gifts showered on Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 26, 2023
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in a dreamy affair on January 23, 2023
Their wedding was a close-knit affair with only close friends and families in attendance
The newlywed couple got showered with some of the choicest gifts, including a plush Rs 50 crore apartment in Mumbai by Athiya's father Suniel Shetty
Salman Khan, who launched Athiya in Bollywood, gifted the couple an Audi car worth nearly Rs 1.64 crore
MS Dhoni presented Rahul with a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80 lakh
Virat Kohli reportedly gifted Rahul a BMW car worth Rs 2.17 crore
Suniel Shetty's closest friend Jackie Shroff gifted Athiya a watch worth Rs 30 lakh from Chopard Watches
Arjun Kapoor gifted his Mubarakaan co-star a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore
Athiya and Rahul dated for several years before finally taking the plunge
The couple got married at Suniel Shetty's uber luxurious Khandala farmhouse and will soon throw a party for their industry friends
Thanks For Reading!