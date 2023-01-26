Hardik Pandya-MS Dhoni showcase strong bond by recreating the famous Sholay bike scene ahead of New Zealand T20 series

Joshua George

MS Dhoni and Hardika Pandya shared a light moment on the sidelines of the 1st T20 against New Zealand in Ranchi. India are scehduled to play New Zealand in a three match T20 series starting in Ranchi tomorrow 27 January. Hardik Pandya who is leading the T20I side met up with the former Indian captain who gave him his debut in 2016. The two recreated the famous Dharmendra Deol and Amitabh Bachchan Sholay bike scene.

Pandya who is rumoured to take over the T20I side as a full-time captain took to Instagram to post a picture of the two fomer teammates. Pandya was seated in the motorcycle seat while MS Dhoni sat himself in the sidecar. The post was titled "Sholay 2 coming soon."

The picture appears to be taken at MS Dhoni's residence. The World Cup winning captain is an avid bike enthusiast and owns several motorbikes which he maintains at his garage at home. His bikes include a Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Harley Davidson Fat Boy and several more.

