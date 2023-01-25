ICC Awards: India's Renuka Singh named Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022

India fast bowler Renuka Singh on Wednesday was named the Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 by the International Cricket Council thanks to her stellar year in the white-ball formats.

Renuka is the second Indian player to bag an ICC award after Suryakumar Yadav, who was named the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 in the men's game.

India's latest pace bowling sensation beat Australia's Darcie Brown, England's Alice Capsey and compatriot Yastika Bhatia to become the recipient of ICC award.

26-year-old Renuka made her international debut for Team India in the latter half of 2021 but it was only last year when she showcased her talent.

Renuka has played 7 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India so far in which she's bagged 18 and 23 wickets, respectively.

Renuka's stellar season

The right-armer claimed 40 wickets for her country in 2022 in just 29 matches across the two white-ball formats, filling the void of retired legend Jhulan Goswami.

She was also instrumental in India's campaigns in the Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup in which she claimed a total of 17 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of just 5.21.

