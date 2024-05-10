BCCI Secretary Jay Reveals Decision Process Behind Exclusion Of Players From Contracts

Jay Shah | Credits: Twitter

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah provided insight into the decision-making process behind the exclusion of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from centrally-contracted players, attributing the decision solely to Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Shah emphasised the unwavering commitment expected from players, highlighting Kishan's extended break post the ODI World Cup and Iyer's involvement in both Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai and a Kolkata Knight Riders' camp during a crucial domestic fixture, contrary to BCCI directives.

In his role as a convener in the selection process, Shah clarified that the ultimate decision rested with Agarkar. He emphasised the emergence of new talent like Sanju Samson, underlining the Board's belief that no player is indispensable. Shah reiterated the Board's stance on prioritizing domestic cricket for Indian players, expressing full support for Agarkar's decisions regarding player participation.

Jay Shah said, "Ajit Agarkar decided to remove Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the central contract. I am just a convener. My role is to implement. And we have got new players in place, like Sanju Samson. Nobody is indispensable". pic.twitter.com/hsSYNqcXFz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2024

Following their exclusion, Shah personally engaged with the players, including Hardik Pandya, who expressed willingness to partake in domestic tournaments if considered for white-ball cricket. Stressing the significance of maintaining performance consistency, especially in the high-intensity IPL matches, Shah underscored the demanding standards of international cricket.

Reflecting on his conversation with Kishan after a Mumbai Indians' match, Shah clarified that it was a casual exchange aimed at motivating good performance. Addressing speculations surrounding increased match fees for domestic players, Shah dispelled such rumors, reaffirming the Board's prior efforts in implementing pay raises and Test cricket incentives initiated in 2022.