 BCCI Secretary Jay Reveals Decision Process Behind Exclusion Of Players From Contracts
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI Secretary Jay Reveals Decision Process Behind Exclusion Of Players From Contracts

BCCI Secretary Jay Reveals Decision Process Behind Exclusion Of Players From Contracts

In his role as a convener in the selection process, Jay Shah clarified that the ultimate decision rested with Agarkar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Jay Shah | Credits: Twitter

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah provided insight into the decision-making process behind the exclusion of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from centrally-contracted players, attributing the decision solely to Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Shah emphasised the unwavering commitment expected from players, highlighting Kishan's extended break post the ODI World Cup and Iyer's involvement in both Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai and a Kolkata Knight Riders' camp during a crucial domestic fixture, contrary to BCCI directives.

In his role as a convener in the selection process, Shah clarified that the ultimate decision rested with Agarkar. He emphasised the emergence of new talent like Sanju Samson, underlining the Board's belief that no player is indispensable. Shah reiterated the Board's stance on prioritizing domestic cricket for Indian players, expressing full support for Agarkar's decisions regarding player participation.

Following their exclusion, Shah personally engaged with the players, including Hardik Pandya, who expressed willingness to partake in domestic tournaments if considered for white-ball cricket. Stressing the significance of maintaining performance consistency, especially in the high-intensity IPL matches, Shah underscored the demanding standards of international cricket.

Reflecting on his conversation with Kishan after a Mumbai Indians' match, Shah clarified that it was a casual exchange aimed at motivating good performance. Addressing speculations surrounding increased match fees for domestic players, Shah dispelled such rumors, reaffirming the Board's prior efforts in implementing pay raises and Test cricket incentives initiated in 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GT vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 59: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl...

GT vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 59: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl...

BCCI Secretary Jay Reveals Decision Process Behind Exclusion Of Players From Contracts

BCCI Secretary Jay Reveals Decision Process Behind Exclusion Of Players From Contracts

MCA Retain Omkar Salvi As Head Coach, Sanjay Patil Appointed As New Chairman Of Selectors

MCA Retain Omkar Salvi As Head Coach, Sanjay Patil Appointed As New Chairman Of Selectors

Video: Trent Boult Imitates Ravindra Jadeja's Bowling Action During RR's Practice Session Ahead IPL...

Video: Trent Boult Imitates Ravindra Jadeja's Bowling Action During RR's Practice Session Ahead IPL...

Video: Riyan Parag Enjoying RCB Star Virat Kohli's Splendid Performance During IPL 2024 Clash vs...

Video: Riyan Parag Enjoying RCB Star Virat Kohli's Splendid Performance During IPL 2024 Clash vs...