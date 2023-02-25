Tim Southee equals this MS Dhoni's unique batting record, check details

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee equaled the batting record of former India cricket great MS Dhoni during the second Test encounter against England on Saturday.

Southee slammed Stuart Broad for a massive six and took his tally of sixes in Test cricket to 78, the same as Dhoni. The right-hander batter is currently just six sixes away from legendary West Indies batter Viv Richards' tally in the format. Southee hit two sixes as he remained unbeaten on 23 off 18 balls.

Meanwhile, James Anderson and Jack Leach orchestrated the downfall of New Zealand on the 2nd day of the second test match. By picking up three wickets each. the Kiwis fell like a house of cards and ended their day with 138/7 at the stumps. Tom Blundell and the skipper Tim Southee were the last men standing for New Zealand with unbeaten scores of 25*(55) and 23*(18) respectively.

The visitors dominated the hosts in all three sessions of the first day in the second test match. England resumed their innings on 315/3 with Harry Brook on 184 and Joe Root standing on 101. A lot of fans were expecting Brooks to score a double century but he ended up giving away his wicket quite early to Matt Henry.

