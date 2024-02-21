Team India Star Yashasvi Jaiswal Buys Flat Worth ₹5.38 Crore In Upscale Mumbai Locality: Report

Team India's latest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has bought another apartment in Mumbai worth over ₹5 crore, according to a media report.

MoneyControl claims that Jaiswal has registered for a plush apartment spread of 1,100 square feet in the Ten BKC project located in Bandra East.

Jaiswal had registered for the under-construction flat on January 7, 2024. The project is being helmed by Adani Realty.

He had just shifted to a 5-bedroom, 1500-square-foot luxurious flat in Thane last year.

Ten BKC project details

The Ten BKC project, located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, is a prominent real estate development that epitomizes urban luxury and modern infrastructure. Comprising ten meticulously designed towers, this project is a collaborative venture between renowned developers and architects, aiming to redefine the city's skyline.

Featuring a mix of residential and commercial spaces, the Ten BKC project offers a diverse range of amenities and facilities. The residential towers boast upscale apartments with panoramic views of the city, designed to provide residents with a sophisticated and comfortable living experience.

Prime location in Bandra

Beyond its architectural grandeur, the Ten BKC project is strategically located in one of Mumbai's prime business districts, ensuring easy access to major transportation hubs and proximity to essential facilities.

This holistic approach to urban development positions Ten BKC as a landmark project, contributing to the city's reputation as a global business and lifestyle destination.

The rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal

The UP-born left-handed batter is currently busy playing the five-match Test series against England in which he is the highest scorer with 545 runs from 3 games, including two double hundreds and a fifty.

The 22-year-old made his international debut for India last year during the T20I series in the West Indies and USA. He hasn't looked back since then, scoring 861 runs in 7 Tests and 502 runs in 17 T20Is for Team India.

Jaiswal rose to prominence after making his debut for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. He broke through the Indian selection doors after scoring 625 runs, to finish as the fifth highest scorer in IPL 2023.