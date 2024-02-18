List Of Records Achieved By Yashasvi Jaiswal During His Magnificent 214* vs England In Rajkot

By: Aakash Singh | February 18, 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal equalled Wasim Akram's record of hitting most sixes in an innings with 12. In the process, he also broke most sixes by an Indian in a Test innings, overtaking Navjot Singh Sidhu's 8.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is also the first Indian and 7th overall to convert all his centuries to 100+ score.
At 22 years and 49 days, Yashasvi Jaiswal is also the 3rd youngest player to score two double-tons in Tests behind Vinod Kambli and Don Bradman.
Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the 1st batter to hit 20 sixes in a Test series.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's 545 runs is the most by an Indian left-hander in a single series. Sourav Ganguly held this record previously with 534 runs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is also the 2nd Indian batter to smash over 500 runs in a series before turning 23, joining Sunil Gavaskar in the process.
Yashasvi Jaiswal became the 3rd Indian batter and 11th overall to record successive double-tons in the Test arena. He joins the likes of Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli.
Yashasvi Jaiswal took 231 balls to register his double-hundred, making him sixth-fastest Indian double-centurion along with MS Dhoni. The other five belongs to Virender Sehwag.
