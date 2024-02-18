WTC 2024-25: India Retain Their 2nd Spot In Points Table After Record Win Over England

By: Aakash Singh | February 18, 2024
New Zealand are currently at the top of the table with 3 wins in their 4 Tests. They also recently won their first-ever Test series against South Africa.
India registered their 4th victory in 7 Tests. India jumped to the 2nd spot after a record-breaking 434-run win over England in Rajkot.
Reigning WTC champions Australia have slipped to 3rd, having registered 6 wins in 10 Tests. Their latest Test ended in an 8-run win to the West Indies.
Bangladesh are currently at 4th with 1 win and 1 loss each in 2 Tests.
Pakistan are currently occupying the 5th spot with 2 wins and 3 losses. Their recent Test series ended in a 3-0 loss to Australia.
West Indies are currently 6th in the standings with 1 win and 2 losses. Their only win in this cycle was the historic one against Australia in Brisbane.
South Africa are currently 7th in the standings with 1 win and 3 losses. South Africa recently sustained their first Test series loss to New Zealand.
England are languishing at the 8th spot with 3 wins in 8 matches. The reason for their low percentage points of 21.88 is due to them extra points for slow over-rates.
Sri Lanka are yet to open their account in 2 matches in this cycle, losing both. They will aim for an improved showing against Bangladesh.
