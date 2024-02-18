Largest Margin Of Victory By Runs For Team India In Tests

By: Aakash Singh | February 18, 2024
Team India registered a 304-run victory over Sri Lanka in Galle in 2017. Shikhar Dhawan received the player of the match award for his 190.
Under Virat Kohli, India demolished England by 317 runs in 2021 in Chennai. R Ashwin got the player of the match award for his 8 wickets and 106 runs.
India dismantled the West Indies in North Sound in 2019 by 318 runs. Ajinkya Rahane was rewarded with the Player of the Match award for his 81 & 102.
Australia were dominated by India in Mohali during the 2008 Test series. They lost by 320 runs, chasing 516 as MS Dhoni won the Player of the Match award.
India had beaten New Zealand by 321 runs in the Indore Test in 2016. Ashwin received the Player of the Match award for his 13 wickets.
India had to work quite hard to beat South Africa in 2015 in Delhi. They still eventually won by 337 runs, with Ajinkya Rahane's twin centuries standing out.
India spun New Zealand in a web during the Wankhede Test in 2021. India won by 372 runs as Mayank Agarwal's 150 and 62 stood out.
India's largest victory margin in Tests came against England in Rajkot in 2024. Set 557 to win, India registered a victory by 434 runs to bowl the tourists out for 122.
