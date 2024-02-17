IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal & Mohammed Siraj Maintain India's Dominance On Day 3

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 17, 2024
India began Day 3 with 10 players and one substitute fielder in Devdutt Padikkal after R Ashwin's withdrawal from ongoing 3rd Test
Credits: Twitter
England lost two quick wickets in Joe Root (18) and Jonny Bairstow (0), dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, respectively
Credits: Twitter
Ben Duckett's brilliant innings came to an end after he was removed by Kuldeep Yadav for 153 off 151 balls
Credits: Twitter
After Duckett's dismissal, England suffered a batting collapse as they were reduced from 290/5 to 319 all-out. Skipper Ben Stokes scored 41 while Rehan Ahmed (6), Tom Hartley (9) and James Anderson (1) were dismissed cheaply
Credits: Twitter
Mohammed Siraj led India's fightback with four wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets each
Credits: Twitter
India assumed their first innings batting with 126-run lead. Before tea, Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Joe Root for 19
Credits: Twitter
In the third session, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill dominated England bowlers before the former retired hurt after scoring 2nd century of the series
Credits: Twitter/BCCI
England skipper Ben Stokes appreciated Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant knock while he was walking back to the dressing room
Credits: Twitter
Shubman Gill returned to his form with a fifty after being dismissed for nine-ball duck in the first innings
Credits: Twitter/BCCI
India finished the day with 196/2 in 51 overs on the board, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav batting on 63 and 1, respectively
Credits: Twitter/BCCI