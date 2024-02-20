'He's Learnt From His Upbringing': Nasser Hussain Slams Ben Duckett Over His Comments On Yashasvi Jaiswal's Aggressive Batting Approach

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nasser Hussain and Ben Duckett | Credits: Twitter

Former England captain turned cricket commentator Nasser Hussain gave a fiery reply to Ben Duckett over his statement on Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting approach.

Following Jaiswal's blistering century on Day 3 of the Rajkot Test, Duckett commented that England deserve some credit for encouraging India to switch to an attacking style of batting. His comments didn't go down well with Indian cricket fans as he received a backlash for his perceived arrogance.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain stated that Yashasvi Jaiswal's upbringing and hard work made him the player he is, adding that England players should learn from him. He was also hopeful that England would be introspecting following heavy 434-run defeat against India in 3rd Test at Rajkot.

"He not learnt from you. He's learnt from his upbringing, all the hard yards he had to put in growing up. If anything, lads, look at him and learn from him." Former England captain

"I hope there's a little bit of self-introspection going on. Otherwise it becomes a cult and at times, Bazball and this regime has been described as such where you cannot criticise within or externally." Nasser added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant 104 off 133 balls before he retired hurt due to back spasms on Day 3. However, Jaiswal walked out to bat on Day 4 and unleashed his firepower to score his second consecutive double century of the series in 231 balls.

Jaiswal stitched an unbeaten 172-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan (68 off 72 balls) to help India post 430/4 in 98 overs and extend first innings lead of 556, setting a target of 557 for England to chase.

Yashasvi Jaiswal amassed over 500 runs in the Test series

Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as the star performer in the ongoing Test series between India and England. Interestingly, the southpaw is playing his first Test series at home after making debut in whites against West Indies away from home.

Jaiswal is currently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing Test series, amassing 545 runs, including two double centuries, at an average of 109 and with a strike rate of 81.10 across six innings thus far.

The 22-year-old broke several records during his unbeaten knock of 214 off 236 balls, including being third youngest player to score two consecutive double centuries, joint-most sixes in a Test innings, becoming the first batter to hit 20 sixes in a Test series.

With two more matches left in the ongoing Test series, Yashasvi Jaiswal will hope to carry on his batting rhythm and add more runs to his tally.