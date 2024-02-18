'Just Trying To Make It Big Whenever I'm Set': Yashasvi Jaiswal After Scoring His 2nd Test Double-Hundred

Yashasvi Jaiswal | Credits: Twitter

Following a massive 434-run victory against England on Sunday at Rajkot, the left-hand batter Yashasvi Jaiswal asserted that his seniors advised him to play big whenever he gets set and the knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings inspired him to score massive runs in the third Test at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Jaiswal played an unbeaten knock of 214* runs which was laced by 14 fours and 12 sixes. He built an unbeaten partnership of 172 runs along with Sarfaraz Khan, who played an unbeaten knock of 68* runs with the help of six boundaries and three sixes. His knock played a crucial role in India's 434-run win over England in the Rajkot Test.

The 22-year-old spoke about the double century he scored in the second innings and also talked about the time when he went back to the dressing room after dealing with some back issues on day three.

"I am just trying to make it big whenever I'm set. In Test cricket you never know, I try to make sure I play as long as I can when I'm set. It was pretty difficult, initially, I was not getting runs so I had to play the session and play the bowler. Then when I got set I could score the runs. I had my plans about where I could play my shots and get runs. After some time, my back was not good. I did not want to go out but I had to go out because it was too much. When I came back I tried to give myself time and take it as deep as I can. I knew that if I was there I would take the game forward and be there till the end," Jaiswal said in the post-match interview.

"The way they played session by session was incredible" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja

He further stated that the way Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja played sessions by sessions inspired him to score big.

"I was feeling there was something in the wicket and the ball was very hard, I knew it was important for me to give the team a very good start, as we have seen it has a huge impact on the team. I feel like whenever I am set I need to make it big. As all my seniors have said, when you are set, make it big and make it count. The way Rohit (Sharma) bhai and Jaddu (Jadeja) bhai played in the first innings really inspired me. The way they played session by session was incredible, the way they put effort motivated all of us," the Southpaw added.

The 4th Test begins on February 23rd in Ranchi.