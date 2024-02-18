'We Have Got Class In Our Bowling': India Skipper Rohit Sharma After Record 434-Run Win Over England In Rajkot Test

Team India | Credits: Twitter/BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his team's bowling performance following hosts record-breaking 434-run win over England in the third Test at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18.

Team India set a target of 557 for England to chase after declaring the second innings at 430/4 in 98 overs. However, the visitors were bundled out for 122 on Day 4 of the Rajkot Test, with Mark Wood top scored 33 as other England batters failed to score 20 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja led India's bowling attack with five-wicket haul, while Kuldeep picked two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah scalped a wicket each.

🚨 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙩! 🚨



With a winning margin of 434 runs in Rajkot, #TeamIndia register their biggest Test victory ever 👏🔝



A historic win courtesy of some memorable performances 👌👌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/FM0hVG5X8M#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/nXbjlAYq7K — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2024

Speaking at post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma said that Test Cricket is all about staying in the game for five days, while praising England's batting. India skipper added that his team has class in their bowling and was proud the way the bowlers made a comeback in the first innings.

"When you play Test cricket, you don't play it in two or three days. You have to stay in the game for five days. They played good shots and put us under pressure but we've got class in our squad when it comes to bowling." Rohit said.

"So obviously the message was to stay calm. Important that time to stay calm, otherwise you drift. We stuck to our plans on day three, and when those things happen, its a delight." he added.

On Day 3, Indian bowlers made a comeback as they reduced England's batting from 207/2 to 319 all-out. The visitors crumbled after lunch as they lost five wickets in 29 runs. Mohammed Siraj led the fightback with a four-wicket haul, while Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each.

It is important to note that India were without Ravichandran Ashwin as he travelled back home in Chennai due to family medical emergency

Rohit Sharma on India's turning point of the match

Rohit Sharma revealed that turning point of the match was the toss as India wanted to bat first as it was crucial for put runs on the board. India's skipper added that bowlers showed a lot of character despite onsaulaught by England batters on Day 2. He also lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan for extending hosts' first innings lead.

"Lots of turning points. Once we won the toss, that was a good toss to win. We know runs on board is important in India. The lead was also crucial for us. The way we came out to bowl after the English batters' onslaught, important to stay calm and the bowlers showed a lot of character." India skipper said.

"Not to forget we didn't have our most experienced bowler too. Was proud to watch the bowlers. Then in our second innings, we knew half the job was done. We wanted to extend the lead, and the two youngsters helped extend."

India were 258/4 when Yashasavi Jaiswal (214*) and Sarfaraz Khan (68*) took England bowlers to cleaners and formed an unbeaten 172-run partnership to extend India's first innings lead to 556.