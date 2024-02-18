IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Biggest Test Win For India! Rohit & Co. Maul England By 434 Runs In Rajkot, Take 2-1 Lead

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan were magnificent with the bat. | (Credits: Twitter)

England have suffered one of their heaviest defeats in Test cricket as day 4 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium ended with India firmly on top. Simultaneously, India are also on the way to register their biggest win in the format terms of runs and take a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series. The tourists collapsed to 122 to lose by a staggering 434 runs.

India already held a lead of 322 when they started day 4, with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav taking England to the cleaners. Gill was unfortunate to fall for 91 after Kuldeep Yadav made a poor call from the striker's end. Kuldeep fell for a decent 27 to Rehan Ahmed. It was all India from that stage as Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to bat and took English bowlers to the cleaners in the company of Sarfaraz Khan.

Jaiswal resumed on 104 and added 110 runs more without much fuss, sending several records tumbling as he smashed his 2nd double-ton of the series. At the other end, Sarfaraz Khan also showcased his prowess, staying unbeaten at 68 as Rohit Sharma declared by setting an improbable 556 for England to win.

England lose openers before tea:

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett - both of whom had stitched three half-century parnerships failed to survive the mini session before tea. Duckett departed due to some excellent glovework from Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps, while Zak Crawley's decision to take the DRS against Jasprit Bumrah's appeal went in favour of the umpire.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝗼 𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗵𝗲 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼 𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗲 😎#YashasviJaiswal notches up his 2nd 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in the #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries 🤩#INDvENG #BazBowled #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/ObS0J0pF6j — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 18, 2024

The procession continued post lunch as Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow also fell for single-figure scores. Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, and Tom Hartley made it to double-figures before falling eventually. It was Mark Wood, who dragged the tourists beyond three figures, as he dished out some big hits. Nevertheless, Ravindra Jadeja came out on top, taking a fifer to seal the win.