Team India Cricketers Meet Brian Lara Ahead Of 2nd Test At Trinidad (WATCH)

Brian Lara had some friendly exchanges with the Indian players. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Ahead of India's second Test against the West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad, two legends in Virat Kohli and Brian Lara met and exchanged some words. The incident occurred during a practice session as BCCI's official Twitter handle shared a clip. India and West Indies will lock horns in the second match of the two-Test series on Thursday.

Lara, working with the current West Indian team, retired as one of the greatest batters of the generation. The former West Indies captain was the second batter to cross 11000 runs in Test cricket and his individual score of 400* stands unbeatable to this date. Overall, Lara retired with 11953 runs in 131 Tests at 52.88 with 34 centuries.

In the video shared by BCCI on Twitter, Lara could be seen talking on his phone and had a small exchange apart from sharing a hug. Rahul Dravid, who has played a lot against Lara, met him, with Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma also having some friendly exchanges.

Virat Kohli surpassed 8500 runs in the 1st Test against the West Indies:

Meanwhile, Kohli had a promising outing in the 1st Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica. The right-handed batter scored one of his slowest half-centuries in Test cricket, but finished with 76 to help India take a 271-run lead.

Nevertheless, a century was there for the taking, but he failed to score one despite getting two lifelines and fended it tamely to leg slip. The tourists registered a comprehensive innings and 140-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series. While Ravichandran Ashwin took 12 wickets in the game, Yashasvi Jaiswal got the Player of the Match award for his 171.

