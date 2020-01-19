TATA Mumbai Marathon: Sudha completes treble despite underwhelming show

Way before Sudha Singh set her eyes at the finishing line of Tata Mumbai Marathon held on Sunday, she was determined of securing her third consecutive victory.

“I am fit and going for the hat-trick,” she had said, a day before the mega event. And certainly, the Olympian stayed true to her words.

With a timing of 2:45:30s, Sudha clinched her third successive title in the Indian Elite women’s category, with an overall rank ten.

However, wearing the critical hat, Sudha’s Sunday performance was quite an ordinary one -- having taken ten more minutes than the 2019 record time.

“But,” she reasons, “I have just healed from my recent injury. Didn’t want to pressurise myself. My aim was to complete the hat-trick and I am satisfied with what I achieved.”

When further asked what next for the Arjuna Awardee, she says: “Tokyo 2020.”

Sudha has been practising day in and out to qualify for the this year’s Olympics. Every week, the 33-year-old runs roughly 40 kilometres to prepare for the grand stage, accompanied by daily training and mindful diet.

“I am confident of qualifying,” she affirms.

Other than Sudha, Jyoti Gawate emerged runner-up clocking a timing of 2:49:14, while Shyamali Singh from West Bengal attained the 3rd position with a timing of 2:58:44.