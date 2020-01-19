Derara: New champ in city

An Ethiopian wave swept away all the opposition, claiming five of the six top positions (men & women) in the elite group of the full marathon in the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, here on Sunday.

These runners, especially in the men’s section, not only proved they were the best in the business but the top three went on to set course records in the process.

Derara Hurisa set the ball rolling for his country with his winning debut. Countrymen Ayele Abshero and Birhanu Teshome followed, all clocking in with new course times. Derara finished with 2:08.09, while his teammates were just a few seconds behind, setting a new trend too.

The presence of pacesetters showed how well the athletes had maintained theirs, crossing 10 kilometres in just 58 minutes.