TATA Mumbai Marathon 2020: Ethiopian Derara Hurisa creates course record

Derara Hurisa wasn't the the favourite for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 but the Ethiopian upset the odds to win in a course record of 2:08:09 here on Sunday.

Hurisa was rewarded with his biggest ever pay day, a USD 45,000 winners cheque and a USD 15,000 course record bonus.

The amount he picked up on Sunday for his stunning win was more than he had pocketed across his entire career.

In addition, the race was won with a pair of borrowed racing shoes.

"I misplaced my shoes while travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai earlier in the week. So I borrowed some shoes from my friend Abraham Girma (who also ran the Tata Mumbai Marathon). So I only tried them on for the first time yesterday," Hurisa revealed after the race.