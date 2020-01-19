Mumbai Marathon 2020: Who are the elite champions?

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off Dream Run, a 5.9 kilometres race and a non-timed fun run. All Dream Run finishers will get a finisher medal after the race.

Actor Rahul Bose is also participating in the Dream Run. Lyricist Gulzar was also present with the children during the run.

In the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, more than 55,000 runners will take part in the different events.