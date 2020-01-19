Mumbai Marathon 2020: Who are the elite champions?

The Mumbai Marathon 2020 kicked off at 5.15 am. Over 55,000 runners took part in the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon. Runners took part in different categories of runs - from the full marathon, half marathon, the 10k run, the Mumbai Elite run among others. The half marathon started from the Bandra Worli Sealink while all the other runs started from CST.
This year a Time Performance Bonus was introduced for the Indian athletes. At the 10km mark, a performance bonus of Rs 40,000 will be awarded. For Indian elite athletes, the cut-off timings were 00:32.00, 01:03.30, 01:35.00 for 10K, 20K, and 30K respectively. Similarly, the cut off timings for Indian elite women were 00:32.10, 01:15.00, 01:51.00, for 10K, 20k and 30K respectively.
International Elite Full Marathon Men's category winner: Derara Hurisa
The 22-year-old Ethiopian national, Derrara Hurisa, broke the event record for the full marathon elite category. He finished the marathon in just 2:08:09. Ayele Abshero and Birhanu Teshome came in second and third.
Indian Elite Full Marathon Men's category winner: Srinu Bugatha
Indian Army's elite runner, Srinu Bugatha, emerged as the fastest Indian of the Mumbai Marathon 2020. He clocked 2:18:45 to come in at the first place.
International Elite Full Marathon Women's category winner: Amane Beriso
Ethiopia's Amane Beriso wins the women's elite race with a time of 2:24:51. Rodah Jepkorir and Haven Hailu came in behind her at second and third position respectively.
Indian Elite Full Marathon Women's category winner: Sudha Singh
The Indian Olympic athlete, Sudha Singh, crossed the finish line at 2:45:30. The 33-year-old steeplechase record holder has won TMM in 2018 and 2019. Last year, she had clocked a timing of 02:34:56.
Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off Dream Run, a 5.9 kilometres race and a non-timed fun run. All Dream Run finishers will get a finisher medal after the race.
Actor Rahul Bose is also participating in the Dream Run. Lyricist Gulzar was also present with the children during the run.
