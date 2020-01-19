Sudha Singh completes her hat-trick at Mumbai Marathon 2020

Indian Olympic athlete Sudha Singh on Sunday completed her hat-trick at the Mumbai Marathon.

For the last three years, including today that is, Singh has come in first among Indian females at the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM).

The 33-year-old steeplechase record holder has won TMM in 2018 and 2019. She achieved her personal best in 2019 when she clocked in at 02:34:56.

However, it took Singh longer this time. She took 10 minutes more than her previous best, reported The Free Press Journal's Husain Rizvi.

On Saturday, while in conversation with FPJ, Singh had said that she wouldn't force herself to set a new personal record.