Sudha Singh completes her hat-trick at Mumbai Marathon 2020

Indian Olympic athlete Sudha Singh on Sunday completed her hat-trick at the Mumbai Marathon.
For the last three years, including today that is, Singh has come in first among Indian females at the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM).
The 33-year-old steeplechase record holder has won TMM in 2018 and 2019. She achieved her personal best in 2019 when she clocked in at 02:34:56.
However, it took Singh longer this time. She took 10 minutes more than her previous best, reported The Free Press Journal's Husain Rizvi.
On Saturday, while in conversation with FPJ, Singh had said that she wouldn't force herself to set a new personal record.
"I do not want to force myself to set a new personal best, I just want to complete my hat-trick," she had said.
Prior to her three year winning streak, Singh had taken a gap in 2017.
After recovering from an injury which had kept her away from running, Singh has been training in the Patiala National Camp under coach Bijender Singh.
Singh believes that her win will benefit her in upcoming sporting events.
The Asian Champion in steeplechase events, she eventually aims to break the record of Kenyan female marathon runner Valentine Kipketer (02:24:33) with the right amount of training.
Among Indian men, Srinu Bugatha clocked in the fastest time.
The overall winner of the race was Derara Hurisa. Along with becoming the Mumbai Marathon 2020 champion, he also set a new course record.
