Mumbai Marathon 2020: Sudha Singh looks forward to completing her hat-trick

Indian Olympic athlete Sudha Singh is all set to complete her hat-trick of wins among Indian females at the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM).

The 33-year-old steeplechase record holder has won TMM in 2018 and 2019. She achieved her personal best in 2019 when she clocked in at 02:34:56.

On being asked whether she wants to set a new personal record, she said, "I do not want to force myself to set a new personal best, I just want to complete my hat-trick." Singh took a gap in 2017 and then went on to clock the fastest speed among Indian female runners for the next two years.