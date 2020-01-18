Mumbai Marathon 2020: Sudha Singh looks forward to completing her hat-trick

Indian Olympic athlete Sudha Singh is all set to complete her hat-trick of wins among Indian females at the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM).
The 33-year-old steeplechase record holder has won TMM in 2018 and 2019. She achieved her personal best in 2019 when she clocked in at 02:34:56.
On being asked whether she wants to set a new personal record, she said, "I do not want to force myself to set a new personal best, I just want to complete my hat-trick." Singh took a gap in 2017 and then went on to clock the fastest speed among Indian female runners for the next two years.
After recovering from an injury which had kept her away from running, Singh has been training in the Patiala National Camp under coach Bijender Singh.
She is highly motivated to clinch a third win and also believes that her performance in the marathon will benefit her in upcoming sporting events.
The Asian Champion in steeplechase events, she eventually aims to break the record of Kenyan female marathon runner Valentine Kipketer (02:24:33) with the right amount of training.
Though Mumbai has witnessed a temperature drop in the past few days, all athletes will be competing at their best since the humid nature of the city will come into play.
The marathon will begin at 7:20 AM and Singh will be competing alongside other national and international participants in the elite women full-marathon category.
Singh's top contender is Jyoti Gawte who has a personal best of 2:45:48.
