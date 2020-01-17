Mumbai Marathon 2020: Everything you need to know about Asia's largest long-distance run

Mumbai Marathon is an annual international event held on the third Sunday of January. It is the largest marathon in Asia as well as the largest mass participation sporting event on the continent with approximately 50,000 participants every year. With a prize pool of $ 405,000, it is also the richest race in India.
The London marathon winner and the secretary of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, Hugh Jones, is the race director.
The event is sponsored by the Tata Group and the marathon is also known as Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM).
Race categories in the Mumbai Marathon:
TMM has six race categories catering to the different types of people who want to become a part of the sporting event.
Marathon (42.195 km)
Half Marathon (21.097 km)
Dream Run (6 km)
Senior Citizens' Run (4.3 km)
Champions with Disability (2.4 km)
Open (10K)
When and where TMM will take place?
This year the marathon will take place on January 19. At 5:15 A.M, the marathon will begin from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai and will pass many of the city's iconic locations such as Flora Fountain, Marine Drive, Chowpatty, Haji Ali, Mahim Church, and the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.
However, the run will begin at different times for every race category.
Marathon, Half-marathon and Police Cup (5:15 A.M.)
Open 10K run (6:20 A.M.)
Marathon Elite race (7:20 A.M.)
Champions with disability (7:25 A.M.)
Senior Citizens run (7:45 A.M.)
Dream run (8:45 A.M.)
Who is the current champion?
Kenyan male marathon runner Cosmas Lagat is the current champion finishing in 02:09:15. Lagat is back this year hoping for a chance to retain his title, or even break Gideon Kipketer's record finish in 02:08:35.
Ethiopian female marathon runner Worknesh Alemu is the current champion finishing in 02:25:45. Valentine Kipketer holds the record finish in 02:24:33.
