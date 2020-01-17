Mumbai Marathon 2020: Everything you need to know about Asia's largest long-distance run

Mumbai Marathon is an annual international event held on the third Sunday of January. It is the largest marathon in Asia as well as the largest mass participation sporting event on the continent with approximately 50,000 participants every year. With a prize pool of $ 405,000, it is also the richest race in India.

The London marathon winner and the secretary of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, Hugh Jones, is the race director.

The event is sponsored by the Tata Group and the marathon is also known as Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM).