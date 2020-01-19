Mumbai Marathon: 30-year-old physically challenged man inspires runners

Mumbai: A 30-year-old physically challenged Uday Kumar from West Bengal participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. Not only did he participate in the marathon, but also managed to finish the 10km marathon within two hours.

Speaking to FPJ, Kumar said that this was the first time he had particpated in a 10km marathon and completed it within two hours. "This is the first time I have participated in a 10km marathon and I completed it in 1 hour 56 minutes. I am the first person in West Bengal to participate in 32 marathon including Darjeeling hill marathon."

He also described his experience at the marathon and said that the crowd extended full support throughout the run. "Participating in Tata Mumbai Marathon made me feel good and I received full support from the crowd," Kumar said.

Kumar met with a train accident while he was travelling from Bihar to Kolkata that left him physically disabled. He aims to inspire others who have been through a similar situation. "The reason I'm participating in this marathon is that after my accident many demotivated me and I almost took a wrong step. But then I thought about my family and wanted to inspire others who have experienced the same. Life is very precious and that is my motive." "My family and friends back in Kolkata extended their support to me."

Kumar lives with his wife and two children in Kolkata.