e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Gopi T, Sudha Singh to lead Indian Elite field

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Gopi T, Sudha Singh to lead Indian Elite field

Olympian and Arjuna awardee Sudha Singh will be gunning for her fifth Indian Elite women's title

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Sudha Singh | Mumbai Marathon
Follow us on

Mumbai: Former Asian champion Gopi T and 4-time winner Sudha Singh will lead the Indian challenge in the 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, which will be run on Sunday, January 15, here. The Indian Elite field will be spearheaded by Olympian Gopi T, a former champion and the first Indian to win the Asian Marathon Championship in 2017. Also toeing the start line will be defending champion Srinu Bugatha, Kalidas Hirave and Rahul Kumar Pal, the 2019 Pune International Marathon champion.

Read Also
Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 15, 2023 after two-year gap
article-image

Sudha Singh eyes more glory

Olympian and Arjuna awardee Sudha Singh will be gunning for her fifth Indian Elite women's title and will be challenged by Jigmet Dolma, runner-up here in 2019 and 2017. The Indian men's and women's full marathon winners will bag INR 500,000 each, with a further INR 150,000 course record bonus on offer as an incentive.

Read Also
TATA Mumbai Marathon: Sudha completes treble despite underwhelming show
article-image

Deepak Kumbhar to defend half marathon crown

In the half marathon category, 2016 winner Deepak Kumbhar and defending champion Parul Chaudhary will lead the men's and women's fields respectively. Meanwhile, the organisers issued a curated report -- Socio-Economic & Health Impact 2020 Report -- detailing the role of the Mumbai Marathon.

Read Also
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2020: Ethiopian Derara Hurisa creates course record
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shakib Al Hasan loses cool over non-wide call in BPL, netizens compare him with Virat Kohli, video...

Shakib Al Hasan loses cool over non-wide call in BPL, netizens compare him with Virat Kohli, video...

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav smashes second fastest T20I hundred by an Indian, Netizens react

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav smashes second fastest T20I hundred by an Indian, Netizens react

IND vs SL: Rahul Dravid makes hilarious comment on Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock, video...

IND vs SL: Rahul Dravid makes hilarious comment on Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock, video...

Australian Open 2023: Naomi Osaka withdraws from season's opening Grand Slam

Australian Open 2023: Naomi Osaka withdraws from season's opening Grand Slam

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav hits a six despite taking a tumble, watch

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav hits a six despite taking a tumble, watch