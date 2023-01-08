Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Gopi T, Sudha Singh to lead Indian Elite field

Sudha Singh | Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai: Former Asian champion Gopi T and 4-time winner Sudha Singh will lead the Indian challenge in the 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, which will be run on Sunday, January 15, here. The Indian Elite field will be spearheaded by Olympian Gopi T, a former champion and the first Indian to win the Asian Marathon Championship in 2017. Also toeing the start line will be defending champion Srinu Bugatha, Kalidas Hirave and Rahul Kumar Pal, the 2019 Pune International Marathon champion.

Olympian and Arjuna awardee Sudha Singh will be gunning for her fifth Indian Elite women's title and will be challenged by Jigmet Dolma, runner-up here in 2019 and 2017. The Indian men's and women's full marathon winners will bag INR 500,000 each, with a further INR 150,000 course record bonus on offer as an incentive.

In the half marathon category, 2016 winner Deepak Kumbhar and defending champion Parul Chaudhary will lead the men's and women's fields respectively. Meanwhile, the organisers issued a curated report -- Socio-Economic & Health Impact 2020 Report -- detailing the role of the Mumbai Marathon.

