Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 15, 2023 after two-year gap

Two years after the pandemic, Tata Mumbai Marathon has planned to return with the 18th edition of the iconic race which always takes place on the third Sunday of the next year January 15, 2023. The announcement was confirmed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and promoters of Procam International on Wednesday.

For seventeen years, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has not only personified the sporting spirit of Mumbai and India but has also been a showcase of what makes each one of us better - in the many roles we live through. This year, we celebrate this very spirit of #HarDilMumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on the guest list which included top officials from title sponsors Tata Group among others, who had gathered to celebrate the announcement of the race and registration dates.

“I announced that the registration of Tata Mumbai Marathon has now opened for all the elite runners and dream runners who are eagerly waiting to be a part of the world's biggest marathon. Every year, it brings people of different abilities, castes and creeds together. I assure you that this government will provide full support to this marathon,” said Shinde.

The registration for the Full Marathon has commenced from August 11 to November 30 at tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in along with registrations for all virtual run categories.

Race promoters Procam International, along with the Government of Maharashtra, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, and the Mumbai Police, among other stakeholders, are pulling out all stops to provide an enhanced running experience, to mark the highly-anticipated return of India’s biggest running celebration.

Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said “As a Mumbaikar, I can say after the Ganesh Chaturthi, the Tata Mumbai Marathon is the biggest celebration we all look forward to. I urge you all to register for the event.”

We are thrilled to announce the date for the 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, the race’s return is eagerly awaited by all following the pandemic-forced break. What makes the Tata Mumbai Marathon unique is its ability to bring out the best in each one of us. TMM stands as a beacon for the city’s Can-do-will-do spirit and has become an integral part of its socio-sporting fabric,” said Anil & Vivek Singh of Procam International.