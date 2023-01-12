e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Central Railway to run 2 special suburban locals on January 15

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Central Railway to run 2 special suburban locals on January 15

The Central Railway will run two special suburban services on Sunday, January 15, for the benefit of participants of the Mumbai Marathon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai : Women and men participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 at Bandra Worli Sealink. | Photo by BL SONI
Follow us on

The Central Railway is following in the footsteps of the Western Railway in running special local trains for the upcoming TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023.

The Central Railway will run two special suburban services on Sunday, January 15, for the benefit of participants of the Mumbai Marathon.

Main Line

Special train will depart Kalyan at 03.00 hrs and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.30 hrs.

Harbour Line

Special train will depart Panvel at 03.10 hrs and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.30 hrs.

Read Also
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 Route Map & Timings: Avoid these roads on January 15
article-image

All these specials will halt at all stations

Passengers are requested to please note. They are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety.

Western Railway to run Special Slow Locals

The Western Railway was the first to add two new services in its daily schedule for Sunday's Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023.

The WR will run two additional special slow local trains in the early morning of January 15. The details are mentioned below

The trains will run from Virar to Churchgate & Churchgate to Bandra.

Further, Train No. BO 90004 Borivali to Churchgate which is scheduled to depart at 03.50 hrs from Borivali will be preponed by 5 mins from Borivali station and will depart at 03.45 hrs instead of 03.50 hrs.

Read Also
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Full marathon to disability run, here's a list of categories for the...
article-image

Mumbai Marathon Returns After Two Years

Two years after the pandemic, Tata Mumbai Marathon has planned to return with the 18th edition of the iconic race which always takes place on the third Sunday of 2023.

More than 55,000 runners will hit the streets of Mumbai for the marathon, which is held on the third Sunday of January every year. The ambassador is the Jamaican sprint great and Olympic medallist Yohan Blake.

Read Also
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: 20 women sarpanch from Maharashtra to run for the first time in the Dream...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Hardik Pandya caught abusing on stump mic as substitute Indian fielder gets late in bringing...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya caught abusing on stump mic as substitute Indian fielder gets late in bringing...

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India lose Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill for 41 runs in 216 chase...

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India lose Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill for 41 runs in 216 chase...

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Central Railway to run 2 special suburban locals on January 15

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Central Railway to run 2 special suburban locals on January 15

Cricket Australia cancels Afghanistan series in UAE following Taliban restriction on women

Cricket Australia cancels Afghanistan series in UAE following Taliban restriction on women

India drops further in ICC Super League after Kane Williamson leads Kiwi win over Pakistan

India drops further in ICC Super League after Kane Williamson leads Kiwi win over Pakistan