e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Tata Marathon back in city after 2 years break amid pandemic

Mumbai: Tata Marathon back in city after 2 years break amid pandemic

20 women sarpanches to run, apart from Olympians and international athletes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Tata Mumbai Marathon |
Follow us on

The 18TH edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon will return to the city after a break of two years due to the pandemic. Apart from international runners, professional athletes and enthusiastic citizens, this year's event will see the participation of 20 women sarpanches from different parts of rural Maharashtra partaking in the 'Dream Run' on Jan 15 in Mumbai.

The novel initiative by two NGOs is aimed at spreading awareness about education, training and empowerment through the elected representatives in local governments. The 20 sarpanches are seen as role models and pioneers in women's empowerment.

Read Also
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Full marathon to disability run, here's a list of categories for the...
article-image

International runners, athletes to lead

Olympian and former Asian champion Gopi T and 4-time marathon winner Sudha Singh will lead the Indian challenge. Also toeing the start line will be defending champion Srinu Bugatha, Kalidas Hirave and Rahul Kumar Pal (2019 Pune International Marathon champion).

Olympian and Arjuna awardee Sudha Singh will be gunning for her fifth Indian Elite women's title and will be challenged by Jigmet Dolma, runner-up in the Mumbai marathon in 2019 and 2017.

The Indian men's and women's full marathon winners will bag Rs 5,00,000 each, with a further Rs 1,50,000 course record bonus on offer as an incentive.

In the half marathon category, 2016 winner Deepak Kumbhar and defending champion Parul Chaudhary will lead the men's and women's fields, respectively.

Read Also
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 Route Map & Timings: Avoid these roads on January 15
article-image

Route of the marathon

The route of the full marathon will run through the heart of the city, starting from CSMT, while the half marathon will start from Mahim dargah. The routes of both races will cross the Bandra-Worli Sealink, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali, Peddar Road, Babulnath Temple, and Chowpatty and end at Azad Maidan.

The race categories this year include a short race for amateurs (CSMT-OCS Chowk), the Half Marathon & Police Cup (Mahim Dargah Urus Ground, Mahim Beach OCS Chowk), the 'Open' category (CSMT-OCS Chowk), the Elite Race (CSMT-CSMT), a Disability Run (CSMT-OCS Chowk), Senior Citizens run (CSMT-Metro Theatre, MG Road) and the Dream Run (CSMT-Metro Theatre, MG Road). The first races – for amateurs and the Half Marathon & Police Cup – will beginat 5.15 am while the last race (Dream Run) will commence at 8.05 am.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Tata Marathon back in city after 2 years break amid pandemic

Mumbai: Tata Marathon back in city after 2 years break amid pandemic

Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality 'moderate' despite low temperature, AQI at 166; mercury at...

Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality 'moderate' despite low temperature, AQI at 166; mercury at...

Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will open for traffic in November this year, says CM Shinde

Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will open for traffic in November this year, says CM Shinde

Mumbai: Minorities Commission seeks Waqf office in city; ask govt to fill vacancies

Mumbai: Minorities Commission seeks Waqf office in city; ask govt to fill vacancies

Mumbai beautification project: BMC plans ₹ 4 cr makeover for Juhu Chowpatty on theme 'Plastic-free...

Mumbai beautification project: BMC plans ₹ 4 cr makeover for Juhu Chowpatty on theme 'Plastic-free...