Mumbai: Tata Marathon back in city after 2 years break amid pandemic

Tata Mumbai Marathon |

The 18TH edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon will return to the city after a break of two years due to the pandemic. Apart from international runners, professional athletes and enthusiastic citizens, this year's event will see the participation of 20 women sarpanches from different parts of rural Maharashtra partaking in the 'Dream Run' on Jan 15 in Mumbai.

The novel initiative by two NGOs is aimed at spreading awareness about education, training and empowerment through the elected representatives in local governments. The 20 sarpanches are seen as role models and pioneers in women's empowerment.

International runners, athletes to lead

Olympian and former Asian champion Gopi T and 4-time marathon winner Sudha Singh will lead the Indian challenge. Also toeing the start line will be defending champion Srinu Bugatha, Kalidas Hirave and Rahul Kumar Pal (2019 Pune International Marathon champion).

Olympian and Arjuna awardee Sudha Singh will be gunning for her fifth Indian Elite women's title and will be challenged by Jigmet Dolma, runner-up in the Mumbai marathon in 2019 and 2017.

The Indian men's and women's full marathon winners will bag Rs 5,00,000 each, with a further Rs 1,50,000 course record bonus on offer as an incentive.

In the half marathon category, 2016 winner Deepak Kumbhar and defending champion Parul Chaudhary will lead the men's and women's fields, respectively.

Route of the marathon

The route of the full marathon will run through the heart of the city, starting from CSMT, while the half marathon will start from Mahim dargah. The routes of both races will cross the Bandra-Worli Sealink, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali, Peddar Road, Babulnath Temple, and Chowpatty and end at Azad Maidan.

The race categories this year include a short race for amateurs (CSMT-OCS Chowk), the Half Marathon & Police Cup (Mahim Dargah Urus Ground, Mahim Beach OCS Chowk), the 'Open' category (CSMT-OCS Chowk), the Elite Race (CSMT-CSMT), a Disability Run (CSMT-OCS Chowk), Senior Citizens run (CSMT-Metro Theatre, MG Road) and the Dream Run (CSMT-Metro Theatre, MG Road). The first races – for amateurs and the Half Marathon & Police Cup – will beginat 5.15 am while the last race (Dream Run) will commence at 8.05 am.