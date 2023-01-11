TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 Route Map & Timings: Avoid these roads on January 15

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 is all set to take place on Sunday, January 15. The popular marathon is returning after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by Procam International, This year’s event will feature the full marathon, half marathon, 10k, Dream Run, Senior Citizens Run and Champions with Disability run.

The ambassador is the Jamaican sprint great and Olympic medallist Yohan Blake.

More than 55,000 runners will hit the streets of Mumbai for the marathon, which is held on the third Sunday of January every year.

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 Route

The route of the full marathon will run from the heart of the city, starting from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or Victoria Terminus in south Mumbai while the half marathon will start from Worli dairy.

Both races will run past the Bandra-Worli Sealink, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali, Peddar road, Babulnath temple, Chowpatty and the race ends at Azad Maidan.

Full Marathon route: National Centre for Performing Arts - Marine Drive - Peddar Road - Haji Ali - Mahalaxmi Race Course - Worli sea face - Worli Sea Link - Bandra - Mahim - Shivaji Park.

The runners will then return to the Worli sea face - Peddar Road - Marine Drive - Churchgate station and finally cross the finish line at Azad Maidan.

Half Marathon route: Mahim Causeway - Bandra flyover - Western Express Highway - Worli Sea Link - INS Strata - Worli sea face - Worli Dairy - u-turn at Worli Naka - Haji Ali - Peddar Road - Kemps Corner flyover - Marine Drive - left at Pizza by the Bay - Churchgate station - OCS Chowk (end).

10 km race route: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Oval Maidan - Trident Hotel - Marine Drive - Charni Road - u-turn at Pizza by the Bay - Churchgate station - OCS Chowk (end).

Dream Run route: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Metro Cinema on MG Road.

Race Timings for TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023

Full Marathon - 5.15 am to 1.15 pm

Half Marathon - 5.15 am to 9.55 am

10 km Race - 6 am to 7.58 am

Dream Run - 8.05 am to 10.43 am

Elite Race - 7.20 am to 10.50 am

