TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Full marathon to disability run, here's a list of categories for the January 15 event

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is all set to return to the city after a gap of two years due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Running enthusiasts are strapping their boots as they gear up for the January 15 event across the streets of Mumbai. Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, the youngest men’s 100m world champion is the International Event Ambassador and his presence in Mumbai underscores the growing influence of the event. This year, over a dozen men and six women hold personal bests under the course record.
Race categories
Sponsored by Procam International, This year’s event will feature the full marathon (Marathon elite race) , marathon Amateurs, half marathon, 10k, Dream Run, Senior Citizens Run and Champions with Disability run.
1) Amateur Run
Distance in KMs: 42.195 km
Start Time & Location: 05:15 am from CSMT
Finish Time & Location: 1:15 pm at OCS Chowki
2) Half Marathon & Police Cup
Distance in KMs: 21.097 km
Start Time & Location: 05:15 am from Mahim Dargah Urus Ground, Mahim Beach
Finish Time & Location: 09:55 am at OCS Chowki
3) 10K Run
Distance in KMs: 10 km
Start Time & Location: 06:00 am from CSMT
Finish Time & Location: 7:58 am at OCS Chowki
4) Marathon Elite Race
Distance in KMs: 42.195 km
Start Time & Location: 07:20 am from CSMT
Finish Time & Location: 10:50 am at CSMT
5) Champions with Disability Run
Distance in KMs: 1.3 km
Start Time & Location: 07:25 am from CSMT
Finish Time & Location: 8:05 am at OCS Chowki
6) Senior Citizens’ Run
Distance in KMs: 4.2 km
Start Time & Location: 07:45 am from CSMT
Finish Time & Location: 9:05 am at Metro Theatre, MG Road
7) DREAM RUN
Distance in KMs: 5.9 km
Start Time & Location: 08:05 am from CSMT
Finish Time & Location: 10:43 am at Metro Theatre, MG Road
