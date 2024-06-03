T20 World Cup 2024: Who Is David Wiese? All-Rounder's Heroics Help Namibia Pull Off Thrilling Win vs Oman In Super Over

David Wiese | Credits: Twitter

Namibia veteran all-rounder David Wiese emerged as a hero for the team as they pulled off a thrilling Super Over win in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Oman at the at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Monday, June 2.

The match was ended in tie after Namibia levelled Oman's first innings score of 109 in 20 overs. Mehran Khan's turned tables around for Oman by picking two crucial wickets of Jan Frylinch and Zayn Green and conceded just 4 runs when Namibia required 5 runs off the final over to win the match.

After the match was tied, Namibia and Oman played the Super Over in order to determine the winner of the match. Batting first, David Wiese took the strike for Namibia and smashed three fours and a six off Bilal Khan tp help the side post a total of 21 in an over and set the target of 22 for Oman to chase in six balls.

Defending the total of 21, Namibian skipper Gerhard Erasmus decided to bring David Wiese into the attack against Oman. Wiese repaid the faith shown in him by Erasmus by conceding just 10 runs while picking a wicket of Naseem Khushi to restrict Onam to 10/1 in an over. With this, Namibia kicked off their T20 World Cup 2024 with a win against Oman.

Earlier, in the first innings, Wiese picked three wickets while conceding just 28 runs with an economy rate of 7.60 in 3.3 overs.

Who is David Wiese?

David Wiese is a South African-born cricketer who represented South Africa team from 2013 to 2016. Wiese made his international debut for South Africa in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in August 2013. However, the 39-year-old was soon dropped from the squad due to poor returns in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Wiese was part of the South Africa team that participated in the 2016 T20 World Cup in India. However, the Proteas had a disappointing campaign ub the tournament as they were knocked out from the group stage after finishing third in Group 1.

Wiese's international career with South Africa ended after he signed a Kolpak deal with Sussex in January 2017. Wiese played his international game for Proteas in a T20I match against India in March 2016.

David Wiese's switch from South Africa to Namibia

David Wiese became eligible to represent Namibia in international cricket as his father was born in Namibia.

David Wiese made his international return after five years in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he represented Namibia. Wiese played his first match for Namibia in a T20I match against United Emirates.

The veteran all-rounder played a vital role in helping Namibia win the first match at an ICC tournament, scoring an unbeaten 66 off 44 balls and registering the bowling figures of 1/32 in four overs against Netherlands in 2021 T20 World Cup match.

When David Wiese made his ODI debut against Oman in United Arab Emirates Tri-Series in 2022, the all-rounder became the 15th player to represent two national teams in ODIs. He played six ODI matches for South Africa.