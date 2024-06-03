NAM vs OMAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Mehran Khan's Final Over Heroics In Vain As Oman Lose To Namibia In Thrilling Super Over

Mehran Khan | Credits: Twitter

Mehran Khan's bowling effort went in vain as Oman lost to Namibia in a thrilling Super Over In the T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Monday, June 2.

After being bundled out for 109, Onam managed to defend the total by restricting Namibia to a similar score in the stipulated 20 overs. Mehran Khan turned the tables around for Oman by picking two wickets in the final over. With 5 runs required off last over to win, Mehran managed to defend those runs by conceding just 4 runs.

After the score was tied, thanks to Mehran's bowling brilliance in the final over, the super over was played between Namibia and Oman. Batting first, Namibia posted a total of 21 in just six balls and set a target of 22 for Onam to chase in an over. David Wiese smashed 3 fours and a six off Bilal Khan.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus brought to defend the team's total and he did it by conceding just 10 runs while picking a wicket of Naseem Khushi to restrict Onam to 10/1 in an over.

Chasing a mere 110-run target, Namibia lost an early wicket in Michael van Lingen for a duck. Thereafter, Nikolaas Davin and Jan Frylinck carried on Namibia run-chase and formed a 42-run stand for the second wicket until the former departed for 24.

Frylinck was joined by Gerhard Erasmus at the crease to carry on Namibia. However, skipper Erasmus had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 13 at 73/3. Then, JJ Smit was dismissed for 8 at 96/4.

The scenario of the match was changed after Mehran picked a crucial wicket of Jan Frylinch for 45 on the first ball of the final over. Namibia then lost another wicket, with Zane Green dismissed for a duck at 105/6. With 2 runs required off the last ball to win, David Wiese managed to score only one run, leading the match to a super over.

Ruben Trumpelmann and David Wiese combine pick 7 wickets to bundle out Oman for 109

Earlier, Ruben Trumpelmann and David Wiese displayed their bowling brilliance to help Namibia bundle out Onam for a mere 109 in 19.5 overs Trumpelmann triggered collapse in Onam's batting line-up by picking three wickets and reduced the opposition team to 10/3 in 2.3 overs.

David Wiese picked his first wicket of Khalid Kail for 34 before picking two wickets in Mehran Khan and Shakeel Ahmed. Trumpelmann picked his fourth wicket in Kaleemullah in order to finish the figures of 4/21 with an economy rate of 5.2 in four overs.

While, Wiese picked three wickets while conceding just 28 runs with an economy rate of 7.60 in 3.3 overs. Apart from Trumpelmann and Wiese, skipper Gerhard Erasmus and Bernard Scholtz too contributed to Namibia bowling by picking 2 wickets and 1 scalp, respectively.