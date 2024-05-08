T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Batting Form Key As Team India Look To End 11-Year ICC Title Drought

Mumbai Indians have had a fledgling Indian Premier League campaign this season but their most standout performer has been the incomparable Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar, popularly known as SKY, has come into his own in the last couple of matches for the Hardik Pandya-led side unleashing the complete range of his 360 degree batting.

SKY's match-winning century keeps MI alive

The game against Sunrisers Hyderabad was another demonstration of what SKY can bring to the table on his day taking out all factors that might prevail including bowlers, conditions, situation etc.

Just the sheer audacity of his shots which by now have become a trademark of the man's willow magic.

Be it the pick up shot over fine leg that almost always fetches him the maximum or the inside out shot through the covers, SKY has been relentless with his aggressive, proactive approach of dealing with the opposition bowlers.

Surya peaking at the right time

The 51-ball 102 against Sunrisers Hyderabad is almost like a dress rehearsal for the real deal that lies ahead post the IPL: T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

With the Indian team for the marquee tournament announced, Suryakumar's role in India's success would be crucial.

With Team India desperate to win ICC silverware for more than a decade now and Rohit Sharma looking at clinching the World Cup title after closely losing out on the ODI spoils, Suryakumar's pyrotechnics would be central to India's fortunes atleast with the bat.

SKY crucial for India's chances

It would be foolhardy to think one man alone can land you a World Cup title but in a format as short as T20, the skillsets and wizardry that SKY alone can conjure would be of immense value to the 2007 World Champions.

Suryakumar Yadav is also a bit of an unknown entity at World tournaments yet although he has featured in a few. The defining World Cup innings that end up becoming inspiring knocks for the team are yet to come by and he is a bit of an unknown to teams like Pakistan, for instance, who India play in a titanic clash on June 9th in New York.

SKY's magical wristwork and flicks through the on-side and off and over fine leg and square leg would be on full display to Indian cricket fans in the Big Apple.

Key batter in middle order

The Mumbai man would hold the key in the middle overs given that he is likely to come in around that period batting at No 4 in all probability if Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal open the innings for India.

Going with the template of today's T20 batting, Suryakumar can be expected to blast away from ball one and looking to maintain a strike rate of roundabout 200 to put the opposition on the backfoot.

Mumbai Indians' run in the IPL might just end on May 17th but a certain Mumbai Indian by the name of Rohit Sharma would be hoping that Suryakumar Yadav's absolute best is reserved for the national cause in a month from now.