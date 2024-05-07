Video: Pat Cummins Shows His Chopped Middle Finger To Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav After MI Beat SRH In IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins was seen having an animated chat with his Mumbai Indians counterpart Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav after their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday night.

Pandya's MI outplayed Cummins's SRH by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to keep their slim hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs.

After the match, the trio were seen discussing about Pat Cummins's chopped middle finger on his bowling hand.

How Cummins lost the tip of his middle finger

The Australia captain was probably telling them how he lost the tip of his finger when his sister slammed a door on it in their childhood. The painful accident took place when Cummins was just 4 years old.

The incident made the two fingers, most central to his bowling action, approximately the same length. While he has spoken about it openly in the past, few know about the minor quirk in the 30-year-old's finger.

Cummins leaves MI duo stunned with his story

Pandya and Surya were probably aware of Cummins's childhood injury but got a closer look at his middle finger and heard all about it from the man himself.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MI keep IPL 2024 campaign alive

Pandya and Piyush Chawla starred with 3 wickets each for MI as they restricted the dangerous SRh batting unit to just 173 for 8 in 20 overs after electing to bowl after.

Surya then led the chase with 102 not out to help the 5-time champions keep their campaign alive by crossing the finish line with 16 balls to spare.

He found support in Tilak Varma from the other end who remained unbeaten on 37 during their unbroken match-winning partnership worth 143 off 79 balls for the 5th wicket.