'Might Be Feeling A Bit Fatigued': Michael Clarke Dissects Rohit Sharma's Struggles In IPL 2024

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke reckons that Rohit Sharma needs a brief break to freshen up before the T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 1st. The World Cup-winning captain believes that lack of break and fatigue factor is preventing the former Mumbai Indians captain from giving his best in IPL 2024.

Since smashing a valiant unbeaten 105 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, the right-hander's form has gone downhill. The next 6 innings has seen the 37-year-old reach double figures only twice with a best of 36 against Punjab Kings.

Ohh main Rohit Sharma is genuinely crying 😭💔 Hardik messed up his mental health so bad. pic.twitter.com/TXiVA7XAy1 — Aman (@CricketSatire) May 7, 2024

Speaking to Star Sports, Clarke reckons Rohit will be disappointed by his performances and understands he is not getting a pause due to being a key player.

"Rohit, being the wise judge of his own performances, will undoubtedly be disappointed, especially considering his strong start. In my view, he might be feeling a bit fatigued as well. A break to freshen up could do wonders for him, but as the Indian captain and a key player for Mumbai Indians, you're not getting a break. He's going to have to find form."

"He's been taking wickets with his bowling" - Michael Clarke

Clarke also observed how well Hardik Pandya has bowled in the last two games and that it bodes well for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"In the last couple of games, he's been taking wickets with his bowling, making some adjustments along the way. For an all-rounder, success in one department boosts confidence across the board. This aspect is crucial for Hardik Pandya's cricket in any format — he needs to contribute with the ball. Initially, he didn't bowl as much as expected or desired in the first half of this tournament. However, in the last three or four games, he's returned to form."

Despite defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad convincingly on Monday, Mumbai Indians are more or less out of playoffs race.