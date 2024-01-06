T20 World Cup 2024: New York Stadium, Venue For India vs Pakistan On June 9, Yet To Be Constructed; See Post

The cricket stadium in New York which is going to host international matches during the T20 World Cup 2024 is yet to be constructed, claims American cricket journalist Peter Della Penna.

He even posted pictures and a video of the ground which doesn't even have a proper pitch, let alone stands surrounding the circle.

The current status of the pitch is nowhere near international standards, according to the video.

Notably, this is same venue which is scheduled to host the marquee clash between India and Pakistan on June 9.

An X user inquired about the condition of the ground to which Penna replied, "Under construction? They haven't even broken ground yet, and won't until February.

"This is what the Nassau County, NY cricket stadium site for the 2024 T20 World Cup currently looks like."

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies from June 1 to 29. It will be the first ICC World Cup tournament to feature matches played in the United States.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Hardik Pandya or Rohit Sharma: Netizens Confused Over Team India Captain For T20 World Cup 2024

Tournament details

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were confirmed on Friday, January 5.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on 29 June.

The tournament will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on neighbours Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.