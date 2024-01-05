Hardik Pandya or Rohit Sharma: Netizens Confused Over Team India Captain For T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, January 5. The prestigious showpiece event is slated to take place in West Indies and the USA, starting on June 1.

Team India will begin its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5, followed by clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at newly-built Eisenhower Park in New York on June 9. Then, the Men in Blue will play against the hosts USA in New York on June 12 before taking on Canada in Florida on June 15.

The broadcasters and cricket fans are pretty much excited for the India vs Pakistan in New York. However, netizens are confused over Indian captain for the T20 World Cup 2024. Most of the promotional posters have used Hardik Pandya as Team India skipper, while others have used Rohit Sharma as the captain of Men in Blue.

The BCCI haven't officially announced full-time T20I captain for Team India. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma by Mumbai Indians as a captain for the upcoming IPL 2024.

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra took to his X (formerly Twitter) took a hilarious dig at fans of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma for giving engagement with fan-war.

"So…different organisations have put different players on posters and promos for the T20 World Cup. Rohit-Kohli-Hardik…all three featured in one place or the other. All fan-armies happy or fighting. Enough fodder. Enough engagement. Mission Accomplished"

A section of Indian cricket fans are unhappy with broadcasters using Hardik Pandya as Team India T20I captain as they believe that Rohit Sharma should lead the side in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Here's how netizens reacted to Indian captain posters

