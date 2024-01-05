T20 World Cup 2024: India-Pakistan Set To Be Hosted By New York On June 9th, Tournament To Kickstart On June 1st

India hold a heavy upper hand over Pakistan in T20 World Cups. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024, set to be hosted by the West Indies and the United . India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group (Group A) and will lock horns on June 9th, while defending champions England are clubbed with old enemies Australia in Group B.

The tournament will start on June 1st, the commencement date of the group-stage event and will go on until the 18th. India will play all their matches in USA, with the first three against Ireland (June 5th), Pakistan (June 9th), and USA (June 12th) set to be hosted by New York. India will travel to Florida for their final group fixture against Canada, which will be on the 15th.

Co-hosts West Indies, who have won the title twice, are clubbed with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda. The semi-finals will be hosted by Guyana and Trinidad for June 26th and 27th, respectively. 6 venues in the West Indies (Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent) will host the 55 games across the competition, while USA has three of them (Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas). Barbados will stage the decider.

The tournament starts with the USA locking horns with Canada on June 1st.

England to face Australia in Barbados:

As far as the defending champions England are concerned, their most crucial group-stage fixture against Australia is on June 8th at Bridgetown, Barbados.

Led by Jos Buttler, the Englishmen captured their 2nd T20 World Cup crown in 2022 by beating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).