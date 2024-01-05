T20 World Cup 2024: What Is Team India's Schedule For The Showpiece Event?

By: Aakash Singh | January 05, 2024
Team India will begin its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.
On June 9, India and Pakistan will engage in high-volatile clash at newly-built Eisenhower Park stadium in New York
India will lock horns with co-host of the tournament the USA in New York on June 12. This will be first international match between Men in Blue and the USA
India will take on Canada in their first international match at T20 World Cup 2024 in Florida on June 15
Ireland, USA, and Canada are the modest teams that the Men in Blue will face in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024
India and Pakistan match is likely to be most watched match of the T20 World Cup 2024 and over 30,000 spectators are expected to witness the high-voltage clash at Eisenhower Park in New York
India reached the semifinal of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup but the Men in Blue lost to England
Team India led by MS Dhoni won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final
