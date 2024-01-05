T20 World Cup 2024: What Is Team India's Schedule For The Showpiece Event?

By: Aakash Singh | January 05, 2024

Team India will begin its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

Credits: Twitter

On June 9, India and Pakistan will engage in high-volatile clash at newly-built Eisenhower Park stadium in New York

Credits: Twitter

India will lock horns with co-host of the tournament the USA in New York on June 12. This will be first international match between Men in Blue and the USA

Credits: Twitter

India will take on Canada in their first international match at T20 World Cup 2024 in Florida on June 15

Credits: Twitter

Ireland, USA, and Canada are the modest teams that the Men in Blue will face in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024

Credits: Twitter

India and Pakistan match is likely to be most watched match of the T20 World Cup 2024 and over 30,000 spectators are expected to witness the high-voltage clash at Eisenhower Park in New York

Credits: Twitter

India reached the semifinal of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup but the Men in Blue lost to England

Credits: Twitter

Team India led by MS Dhoni won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final

Credits: Twitter