New York To Trinidad: Venues For T20 World Cup 2024

By: Aakash Singh | January 05, 2024
Kensington Oval in Barbados will host 5 group-stage matches and 3 Super 8 fixtures. The venue will also stage the final.
The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad will host four matches and the 2nd semi-final. The semi-final will also have a reserve day.
Providence Stadium, Guyana will host 5 matches apart from one semi-final. The biggest of the matches at the venue will be between WI vs AFG.
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua will stage 4 matches and four Super 8 fixtures. However, Super 8 matches will not have reserve days.
The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia will stage 3 group-stage matches and 3 Super 8 fixtures.
The Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent will host 3 group-stage fixtures and a couple of Super 8 fixtures.
The Eisenhower Park, New York will host 8 matches, including marquee clashes like India-Pakistan and Sri Lanka-South Africa.
Lauderhill, Florida will stage 4 fixtures of the showpiece event. They will also have the hosts USA playing one game.
Grand Prairie, Texas will stage 4 matches, two of which will be of USA.
