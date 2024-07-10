T20 WC 2024: Rahul Dravid Requests BCCI For Equal Bonus To All Coaches, Reduces Personal Amount By ₹2.5 Crore - Report

Rahul Dravid and other coaching members, Vikram Rathour, T Dilip and Paras Mhambrey | Credits: Twitter

Rahul Dravid, who recently ended his stint as Team India coach after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, reportedly requested BCCI to reduce his prize money of INR 5 crore to 2.5 crore as an equal bonus for the rest of the coaching staff.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarded a cash prize of a whopping INR 125 crore for Team India, which is 6 times more than what the T20 World Cup 2024 got from the ICC and even more than the tournament's total prize pool of INR 93.52 crore.

As per the BCCI source confirmed to the Free Press Journal, each of the 15 members in the squad and head coach Rahul Dravid will receive 5 crore, while the rest of the coaching staff, including Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) and T Dilip (fielding coach) will receive 2.5 crore each from a massive cash prize awarded by the BCCI.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, Rahul Dravid urged the BCCI to award him as the cash prize as other coaches who played a huge rule in helping Team India clinch the T20 World Cup title.

"Rahul wanted the same bonus money (₹2.5 crore) as the rest of his support staff (bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip, and batting coach Vikram Rathore). We respect his sentiments," a BCCI official said.

I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support… pic.twitter.com/KINRLSexsD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 30, 2024

Apart from the players and coaching staff, The support staff, including physiotherapists, throwdown specialists, masseurs and a strength and conditioning coach will get 2 crore each. The reserve players and selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar will be awarded 1 crore each.