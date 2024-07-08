T20 WC 2024: How BCCI's ₹125 Crore Cash Prize For Newly-Crowned Champion Team India Is Divided? Check Here

Rohit Sharma-led Team India finally put an end to Men in Blue 13-year World Cup and 11-year ICC titles drought when they defeated unbeaten South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29.

With T20 World Cup triumph, Team India brought back a coveted trophy after 17 long years, with their first victory coming in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the Final. Bringing how the World Cup was a momentous occasion not just for Team India but also for the entire nation as it marked the end of long dream to lifting the trophy again.

After the T20 World Cup win, the winners Team India took a home a whopping $2.45 million, which is equivalent to INR 20.42 crore. However, the BCCI awarded a cash prize of INR 125 crore to the T20 World Cup 2024 champions. The Indian cricket board's cash rewards for Team India is 600 times more than the tournament's total prize pool of INR 93.52 crore by the ICC.

I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support… pic.twitter.com/KINRLSexsD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 30, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue with a huge cash reward at the Wankhede Stadium, where a large number of fans thronged to cheer for the heroes who brought the T20 World Cup trophy after 17 long years.

How massive cash prize by BCCI for Team India is divided?

One of the common questions that has been popping into the minds of young minds is the division of INR 125 crore cash prize for Team India by BCCI. As per the report by Indian Express, all the 15 members in the squad and head coach Rahul Dravid will receive INR 5 crore each.

The rest of the coaching group, including Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mbamharey (bowling coach) and T Dilip (fielding coach) will receive 2.5 crore each from massive cash prize awarded by the BCCI. The support staff, including physiotherapists, throwdown specialists, masseurs and strength and conditioning coach will get 2 crore each.

Apart from Team India management and support staff, the members of the selection committee will too receive a share from prize money, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath getting INR 1 crore each.

The reserve players who travelled with the 15-member squad, including Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, Rinku Singh and Avesh Khan are too eligible to get their portion of prize money as they will receive INR 1 crore each.