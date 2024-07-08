 T20 WC 2024: How BCCI's ₹125 Crore Cash Prize For Newly-Crowned Champion Team India Is Divided? Check Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 WC 2024: How BCCI's ₹125 Crore Cash Prize For Newly-Crowned Champion Team India Is Divided? Check Here

T20 WC 2024: How BCCI's ₹125 Crore Cash Prize For Newly-Crowned Champion Team India Is Divided? Check Here

The BCCI awarded a cash prize of INR 125 crore to the T20 World Cup 2024 champions. The Indian Cricket Board's cash rewards for Team India is 600 times more than the tournament's total prize pool of INR 93.52 crore by the ICC.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image

Rohit Sharma-led Team India finally put an end to Men in Blue 13-year World Cup and 11-year ICC titles drought when they defeated unbeaten South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29.

With T20 World Cup triumph, Team India brought back a coveted trophy after 17 long years, with their first victory coming in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the Final. Bringing how the World Cup was a momentous occasion not just for Team India but also for the entire nation as it marked the end of long dream to lifting the trophy again.

After the T20 World Cup win, the winners Team India took a home a whopping $2.45 million, which is equivalent to INR 20.42 crore. However, the BCCI awarded a cash prize of INR 125 crore to the T20 World Cup 2024 champions. The Indian cricket board's cash rewards for Team India is 600 times more than the tournament's total prize pool of INR 93.52 crore by the ICC.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue with a huge cash reward at the Wankhede Stadium, where a large number of fans thronged to cheer for the heroes who brought the T20 World Cup trophy after 17 long years.

Read Also
T20 World Cup Victory: Congress And Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams Maha Yuti Govt For Granting ₹11 Crore To...
article-image

How massive cash prize by BCCI for Team India is divided?

One of the common questions that has been popping into the minds of young minds is the division of INR 125 crore cash prize for Team India by BCCI. As per the report by Indian Express, all the 15 members in the squad and head coach Rahul Dravid will receive INR 5 crore each.

The rest of the coaching group, including Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mbamharey (bowling coach) and T Dilip (fielding coach) will receive 2.5 crore each from massive cash prize awarded by the BCCI. The support staff, including physiotherapists, throwdown specialists, masseurs and strength and conditioning coach will get 2 crore each.

Apart from Team India management and support staff, the members of the selection committee will too receive a share from prize money, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath getting INR 1 crore each.

The reserve players who travelled with the 15-member squad, including Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, Rinku Singh and Avesh Khan are too eligible to get their portion of prize money as they will receive INR 1 crore each.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Everyone Should Know About Importance Of Fitness', Says Pakistan Test Coach Jason Gillespie

'Everyone Should Know About Importance Of Fitness', Says Pakistan Test Coach Jason Gillespie

Video: Abhishek Sharma's Family's Priceless Reaction After Scoring Maiden International Century In...

Video: Abhishek Sharma's Family's Priceless Reaction After Scoring Maiden International Century In...

T20 WC 2024: How BCCI's ₹125 Crore Cash Prize For Newly-Crowned Champion Team India Is Divided?...

T20 WC 2024: How BCCI's ₹125 Crore Cash Prize For Newly-Crowned Champion Team India Is Divided?...

Video: Abhishek Sharma Video Calls His Family & Yuvraj Singh After Maiden International Century In...

Video: Abhishek Sharma Video Calls His Family & Yuvraj Singh After Maiden International Century In...

Video: Chris Gayle Rolls Back With His Vintage Version During WI vs SA WCL 2024 Match

Video: Chris Gayle Rolls Back With His Vintage Version During WI vs SA WCL 2024 Match