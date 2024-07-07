T20 World Cup Victory: Congress And Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams Maha Yuti Govt For Granting ₹11 Crore To Indian Cricket Team |

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have slammed the ruling Maha Yuti coalition in Maharashtra for its decision to give Rs 11 crores to the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 cricket world cup.

The decision was announced by chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday at a function in Vidhan Bhavan to felicitate Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Yashwasvi Jaiswal.

Interestingly, the NCP (Sharad Pawar), which is an ally of the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) is maintaining a studied silence on the issue.

The opposition parties said that while they were proud of the cricketers' achievement, there was no need to give Rs 11 crore from the state coffers and asked the chief minister to pay the amount from his own pocket.

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar, however, hit back at the Congress, accusing it of politicising the issue.

Talking to reporters later, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said, "What was the need to give Rs 11 crore from the state coffers? This is to pat your own back...Let the coffers get empty...Let the poor die. But the government wants to pat its own back."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and Leader of Opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, said, "Giving Rs 11 crore to players from the state coffers was not needed. Everybody is proud of their achievements and they get adequate prize money. The CM should have given Rs 11 crore from his own pocket." Speaking to a Marathi news channel on Saturday, BJP MLC Darekar said, "Vijay Wadettiwar's mindset is distorted and shallow. The entire country rejoiced in the T20 men's team winning the World Cup, and everybody is happy." "People have seen how cricket fans gathered in large numbers to shower their love and appreciation on the cricketers (during the victory parade) at the Marine Drive in Mumbai. But Wadettiwar wants to politicise even this event," he said.

Asserting Shinde-led dispensation's commitment to farmers, Darekar said, "Our government is firm and strong enough to take care of the farmers and efficiently handle the issues faced by them. He seems to be trying to be over-smart. It is a petty attempt by Wadettiwar."

(with inputs from PTI)