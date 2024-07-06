 T20 World Cup Victory: Maharashtra State Government Gifts Team India With ₹11 Crore
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
### State Government Gifts ₹11 Crores to Team India for T20 World Cup Victory

The state government has announced a gift of ₹11 crores to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. In a ceremony held in the central hall of the state assembly, team members Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Coach Paras Mhambrey, and team manager Arun Kanade were felicitated. The hall was packed with enthusiastic supporters chanting "Chak de India," "Bharat Mata ki Jai," and "Vande Mataram" throughout the event.

"India is a 'Vishwaguru' in world cricket. The Indian team has proven it by winning the T20 World Cup. Rohit and his team pulled the win from the shadow of defeat. The performance of Rohit and his team was commendable," said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde while felicitating the team members. The CM also announced that the government will expedite the process of constructing a large, well-equipped stadium for cricket lovers in Mumbai and the MMR region.

CM Shinde further stated, "The Indian team did not lose a single match in the World Cup. Actually, we had won the World Cup when we defeated Pakistan. An extraordinary catch by Suryakumar confirmed the victory. People of India have been celebrating the victory for the last week. PM Narendra Modiji also felicitated the team. On Thursday, lakhs of people gathered to congratulate Team India. We are proud that four players of the team are from Mumbai."

State Assembly Chairman Adv. Rahul Narwekar, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, DCM Ajit Pawar, and Deputy Chairman of the State Council Neelam Gorhe were present at the felicitation program. Before arriving at the Vidhan Sabha, the four players met CM Shinde at Varsha bungalow.

CM Shinde presented them with a trophy, a small replica of the Vidhan Bhavan building, a small idol of Shivaji Maharaj, a shawl, and a bouquet. Rohit, Suryakumar, Shivam, and Yashasvi expressed their gratitude, stating that they are proud to be Maharashtrian and appreciated the felicitation program organized by the state government. They also commended the excellent arrangements made by the Mumbai Police and shared their joy in fulfilling their dream of winning the World Cup.

