Mumbai: BMC Collects 11.5 Metric Tons Of Waste Overnight After Team India's T20 World Cup Victory Parade | FPJ (Shefali Parab Pandit)

In a drive undertaken overnight at Marine Drive after Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade, the BMC collected 11.5 metric tons of waste on Thursday. Around two dumpers and five jeeps filled with footwear and plastic bottles were lifted to clear the way for morning walkers on the promenade on Friday morning.

Thousands of citizens gathered on Marine drive promenade on Thursday to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team. The victory parade began after 7.30 pm at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point and at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the huge crowd that gathered at Marine drive to greet the winners left behind plastic bottles, cups, paper, clothes, footwear etc.

The BMC conducted a cleanliness drive throughout the night, collecting the waste in seven vehicles. Around 100 civic staff and labourers from the solid waste management department were deployed on the cleanliness drive. The civic body also took help from local NGO's and started the cleaning work at 11.30 pm on Thursday. "It took our staff several hours to clean the area, which was completed by 8 am. The waste was loaded into small vehicles, dumpers and jeeps," said a senior civic official.

"All the items that have been lifted will be sent to recycling plants instead of dumping at landfill sites," he added. The prompt action from the civic team ensured that Marine Drive promenade was clean by Friday morning for morning walkers.