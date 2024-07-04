'When Will We Learn Crowd Management?' Asks Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai; 'Stop Defaming We Mumbaikars', Retorts Netizen Sharing Marine Drive's Ambulance Video

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on Thursday questioned crowd management measures in Mumbai's Churchgate and Marine Drive after videos surfaced showing massive crowding ahead of team India's victory parade held to celebrate the historic ICC T20 Men's International Cricket World Cup victory, which ended cricket crazy nation's 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy.

The senior journalist shared a clip and commented, "When will we learn crowd management? Have a road show, please get crowd control right! Scary as well."

However, netizens were quick to counter Rajdeep's post and shared the video showing the massive crowd at Mumbai's Marine Drive giving way to an ambulance.

"I think @CPMumbaiPolice should invite Rajdeep for a lecture on crowd management. He’s an expert. Journalists love to lecture everyone despite having managed nothing in life. They have opinions on how the Army should handle terrorists, how the PM should run the government and more," replied a netizen.

"This is called passion. Enough policemen are deputed to manage it. Enjoy the moment Rajdeep. We are #T20WorldChampion and welcoming our team."

Earlier, a heart-warming video showed the massive crowd at Mumbai's Marine Drive giving way to an ambulance. The video showed an ambulance passing from Marine Drive, which was crowded with people with hardly any place to stand. The crowd, noticing that the ambulance could hardly move, made way for the emergency service vehicle.

Massive crowds thronged the iconic Marine Drive and the Churchgate station witnessed a surge of fans as cricket lovers from across the city came in large numbers to shower love on their favourite cricketers. However, it also led to concerns as the crowd kept growing and the Mumbai Police had to make an appeal to the people to avoid Marine Drive which was seaming at the bursts.