World Cup Victory Parade: After Revelry Of Thousands, Sanitation Workers Clean-Up Marine Drive Within Hours

Mumbaikars gathered in thousands to welcome and cheer the Indian cricket team as the champions of ICC Cricket World Cup 2024 enthralled them in the victory parade on Thursday (July 4). But as it is common when a large crowd gathers anywhere, Mumbai's iconic coastline at the Marine Drive was littered with garbage when the celebrations were over. But come next morning, the entire stretch of few kilometres was squeaky clean as sanitation workers of the civic administration worked throughout the night and cleaned the promenade up in a matter of hours.

Their herculean efforts have not gone unnoticed and people are appreciating the workers with posts, images and videos on social media. Many of them have depicted 'before and after' situation.

"A big thank you to the sanitation workers of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Before the citizens who celebrated the World Cup victory parade woke up, the sanitation workers had already cleaned and tidied up the Marine Drive area. The previous night, the Marine Drive area was littered with thousands of shoes and sandals, and these workers were busy removing the garbage until dawn. By morning, they had restored Mumbai to its original state. We should all express our gratitude to these workers. Attached are two videos, one from the night and one from the morning," said a user as he posted a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

A big thank you to the sanitation workers of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.



Before the citizens who celebrated the World Cup victory parade woke up, the sanitation workers had already cleaned and tidied up the Marine Drive area. The previous night, the Marine Drive area was… pic.twitter.com/VJvDaPDCUC — Vaibhav Kokat (@ivaibhavk) July 5, 2024

Users on X have showed their love by liking the post. At the time of publishing of this story, there were more than 800 likes. People have been commenting and reposting as well.

"Kudos to the team who sincerely do their job, every morning, irrespective of the conditions...," said a user in comments.

"Commendable by all means. Hopefully, no National Flag was left unattended by people or by these hard working workers," said another.